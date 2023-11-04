Cloudy & Cooler, Light Rain Chances

Clouds and dense fog/drizzle on an increase with rain chances Sunday into Monday especially north of the bay. A weather system will bring clouds and light rain to the central coast for the remainder of the weekend. Coastal clouds and dense fog expected as atmospheric moisture arrives. Temps will begin a downward trend and will be below normal for most of next week. Lows will dip into the low to mid 40s next week, and possibly cold enough for patchy frost in spots.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Increasing clouds with patchy dense fog and drizzle and low visibility along the coast and in valleys. Lows staying mainly in the low to mid 50s coastal and upper 40s to low 50s inland.

Sunday: AM patchy fog/drizzle and more clouds around the bay and north into Santa Cruz and Santa Clara countieswith sunshine inland. Spotty light rain showers possible late Sunday evening especially coastal and north into Santa Cruz County. Temps cool down a bit with coastal highs 60s-70s and 70s to low 80s inland.

Monday: AM clouds and fog with mostly cloudy except for southern interior valleys with spotty shower or two and cooler temps. Highs coastal low to mid 60s and inland mainly 60s and 70s. Lows at night dropping into the mid to upper 40.



Extended: Unsettled weather and much cooler especially inland with falling temps each day. Scattered rain chances through Tuesday will be highest farthest north as these systems move by but totals will be light. The quiet weather for mid week before another chance of precipitation. Lows at night will be cold, low to mid 40s and possibly patchy frost.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.