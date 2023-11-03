Santa Rosa police seek man accused of decapitating relative, taking head

By O. Gloria Okorie

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police are searching for a man they say decapitated a relative on Thursday and probably took her head with him.

The suspect is 24-year-old Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, who has a distinctive marijuana leaf and 420 tattoo on the left side of his head.

The grisly crime allegedly happened on the 2500 block of Pomo Trail.

The victim's head is missing and police said Aroyo-Lopez may have taken it, police said.

Police arrived at the scene regarding the possible homicide around 3:40 p.m. and found the dead woman.

The victim has not been identified, and it's unclear what led to the killing. Her relationship to Aroyo-Lopez was not specified.

Aroyo-Lopez is described as a Hispanic adult male standing around 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black hoodie or jacket, black pants, and white shoes.

He was possibly walking south of Iroquois Street after the slaying.

Authorities say it's not clear where Aroyo-Lopez is heading to or his current means of travel, but that he does have additional relatives in the San Joaquin Valley area.

Police say he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Aroyo-Lopez was released recently from state prison and placed on Postrelease Community Supervision after being imprisoned for assault with a deadly weapon and weapons possession charges, unrelated to the homicide victim, according to officials.

Anyone with additional information about the homicide or suspect is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department Violent Crimes Investigation team at (707) 543-3590 or through their tip line. A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).