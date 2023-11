SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - As the high school football regular season comes to a close, Monterey and Seaside will close out a busy Friday night with the Battle of the Bay.

The Dores enter the matchup having won two of the last three showdowns, however, the Spartans come in with the better record this year.

Seaside is 7-2 overall, while Monterey is 6-3.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Seaside High School.