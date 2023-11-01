Monterey County Court Workers discuss strike possibility amid contract negotiations

Negotiations between 165 unionized Monterey County Superior Court workers and court management have stalled.

According to the union, talks fell through on Tuesday and there are no plans to talk anytime in the near future.

The union claims, the pay isn't competitive with other Central Coast and Bay Area counties.

“We found that the employees here at the Monterey County Courthouse are making between 5.6% all the way up to almost 15% less than the people in those areas," said Monterey County Court Reporter and Union Rep Stefani Cortopassi.

Court management said they’ve offered increases including a 12% total raise over three years and increasing the health insurance employer share to 90%.

“That is the most generous offer we've had on the table. During the whole time, I've been here as court executive officer, and that's seven years now," said Monterey County Court Executive Officer Chris Ruhl.

However, workers argue the year-over-year raises aren’t enough to keep up with rising costs. Another point the union is trying to figure out the length of the contract.

“We said you know what, we're only going to do one year contract 7% salary increase," Cortopassi said.

Meanwhile the court argues, they only have so much money to offer.

“We're limited by our own budget, obviously, this year, the court has did get an inflationary increase in his budget, but it's only 3%," said Monterey County Court Executive Officer Chris Ruhl.

Despite that, the union maintains the court does have the budget for that kind of raise.

The court said if this comes to a work stoppage and strike, they are prepared to prioritize court cases depending on how quickly it needs to move.

While the union has mentioned the possibility of a strike, there are still no specific plans to do so right away.