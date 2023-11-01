Flower vendors and bakeries getting ready for Dia De Los Muertos celebrations

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Families throughout the Central Coast are getting ready to honor their loved ones for Day of the Dead.

Flower vendors and local bakeries are getting ready to sell items that families use for their altars to honor their loved ones.



On Wednesday afternoon, flower vendors were busy selling marigold flowers along East Alisal Street

Gelasio Lopez who is a local flower vendor says the holiday helps his business but also continues the tradition.

"This means a lot for our tradition, the tradition of our loved ones," Lopez said.

Marigolds are used to put on ofrendas --which is a display of pictures of loved ones that have passed with their favorite items.

Lopez lost his brother three years ago.

Although, Lopez misses his brother every day, he feels his presence during day of the dead.

"This ofrenda more than anything," Lopez said. "We can feel that they are visiting during these times"

Its not just flowers that are important for Dia De Los Muertos but also this bread called pan de Muertos that is also used for the holiday.

Isabel l. Santos who is the owner of La Soledad Bakery says that pan d is part of the tradition to honor loved ones who have passed away.

"If you see the bread has a face," Santos said. "It represents what is the bread of the dead."

Both Lopez and Santos hope this tradition will get passed onto future generations.

Day of the Dead is traditionally is celebrated Nov. 1 first through 2nd.