UN forum says people of African descent still face discrimination and attacks, urges reparations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. body formed to promote respect for and protect people of African descent around the world says in its first report that they continue “to be victims of systemic racial discrimination and racialized attacks.” The forum calls for reparations, saying they are essential to rectify past injustices against people of African descent and are “a cornerstone of justice in the 21st century.” The head of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent said Tuesday the report underlines that “the legacies of colonialism, enslavement and apartheid are still alive today.” The report was delivered to the U.N. General Assembly on Monday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.