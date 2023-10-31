Skip to Content
Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ actor, dead at 50

By
Published 5:56 PM

Originally Published: 31 OCT 23 20:44 ET By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

    (CNN) -- Tyler Christopher, an actor known for roles in “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives,” has died. He was 50.

Christopher’s representative Chi Muoi Lo told CNN in a statement that the actor died Tuesday morning.

“This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much,” the statement read.

Christopher’s “General Hospital” co-star Maurice Bernard also shared a tribute to the actor on Tuesday, writing, “Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting.”

“Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him,” he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

