SVH to cover in-network costs until end of year after no agreement with Anthem Blue Cross

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - After more than two months of failed negotiations between Anthem Blue Cross and Salinas Valley Health 11,000 patients have been left with no choice but to look for another healthcare provider.

This is causing people like Jess Barreras to be worried, that health services for him and his family might not be covered if a deal isn't made.

"I have to look for a primary care physician, a sleep therapist, a diabetes care physician, a podiatrist, a physical therapist, orthopedics and a hospital," said Barreras.

The past two months have been stressful, to say the least for Jess. He says he's a heart transplant candidate and sees 6 doctors at SVH.

Living in Soledad, Jess is worried about distance in case of an emergency.

"That's going to be a bit worrisome because I either have to go out and Natividad Chomp and Chomp as an hour away from my home," said Jess.

In a statement from Anthem Blue Cross, they say:

"As federal elected officials, we do not have oversight of state-regulated health insurance plans. However, as federal officials, we have steadfastly worked to protect the tenants of the Affordable Care Act to deliver more accessible and affordable care for everyone we represent. As such, we hope you continue contract discussions with SVH."- Ms. Beth Andersen President, Anthem Blue Cross of California

We're also hearing from Salinas Valley Health, they say: "Salinas Valley Health had hoped five months of covering out-of-network costs would be enough time to reach an agreement. Anthem, however, is taking an unreasonable position."- Augustine Lopez, Salinas Valley Health CFO.

Anthem Blue Cross will also cut off services to 14 other counties in California including San Benito.

Salinas Valley Health is honoring in-network prices until December 31st.

Below is information from Salinas Valley Health on patients who qualify for Continuity of Care services.

Certain patients, including those who are hospitalized, pregnant, or undergoing an active course of treatment before the contract expiration date may qualify for Continuity of Care services through Anthem Blue Cross.

Q: What if I’m in the hospital when the contract ends on August 1, 2023?

A: Patients receiving services at our hospital or clinics will be covered at in-network rates.

Q: What are some examples of services that may be eligible for coverage under the Anthem Blue Cross Continuity of Care program after August 1, 2023?

A: Examples of conditions that may qualify for Continuity of Care services include those listed below.