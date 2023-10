BY KTVU STAFF

OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price’s work laptop was reportedly stolen during a vehicle burglary in Oakland.

The theft happened Friday around 3:30 p.m. while Price was attending a domestic violence event near 27th Street and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland.

KTVU learned her laptop was taken from her work Chevy Tahoe.

Oakland Police was notified about the incident.