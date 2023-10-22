Prosecutor: Ex-police chief who quit in excessive force case gets prison term for attacking ex-wife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A prosecutor says a former Missouri police chief who resigned amid accusations he assaulted a father who tried to drown a young daughter in 2018 has now been sentenced to prison for attacking his ex-wife in a separate domestic dispute. The Kansas City Star reports former Greenwood chief Greg Hallgrimson was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison in a case in which a prosecutor says Hallgrimson knocked his ex-wife unconscious. Hallgrimson resigned in 2019 as chief of Greenwood, southeast of Kansas City. He had pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of the father in the earlier case, drawing probation from a federal judge.

