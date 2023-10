MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) - With only three games remaining in the regular season, the Hartnell Panthers and Monterey Peninsula Lobos have their sights set on a conference title.

The Panthers enter the matchup with a perfect record of 6-0, while the Lobos stand at 4-2. However, when it comes to conference play, both teams have yet to lose a game.

Monterey Peninsula is hosting Hartnell at 6 p.m.