Hip hop icon E-40 honored Saturday in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - He is a man with many names: TKA, E-Feezy, Mr. Flamboyant, The Ambassador of the Bay.

But to many in his hometown of Vallejo, he is known as Earl "E-40" Stevens and he is being honored Saturday for his achievements.

The City of Vallejo is honoring the world-famous hip hop icon with several ceremonies and events to pay tribute to him.

E-40 is a music star, entrepreneur and philanthropist and will be given the keys to the city during a mile-long celebration down Magazine Street in Vallejo, which will be renamed E-40 Way.

E-40’s first studio album, Federal, was released 30 years ago, and it launched his career as one of the world's most successful recording artists.

Throughout the years, E-40 has hosted local radio programs and performed with other big names stars including T-Pain, Snoop Dogg, Lil Jon, Too $hort, Nate Dogg, Akon and many, many others.

He is a regular fixture at Golden State Warriors games, has escorted Nate Diaz, a UFC fighting legend, to the ring ahead of one of his fights, and threw at the opening pitch in June for the San Francisco Giants.

E-40 has always shown his love for the Bay Area over the years and now the love is being officially returned.