Cordeiro throws 3 touchdown passes, San Jose State defeats Utah State 42-21

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw three touchdown passes and San Jose State turned a big second half into a 42-21 victory over Utah State on Saturday night.

The game was tied at 14 at halftime before San Jose State (3-5, 2-2 Mountain West) struck with a Quali Conley touchdown run and two TD passes by Cordeiro, taking a 35-14 lead with just over 9 minutes left in the game. Cordeiro hit Charles Rogers for a 10-yard score and Nick Nash for 29 yards. Earlier, Cordeiro connected with Kairee Robinson for a 4-yard touchdown.

Cordeiro finished 15-of-20 passing for 119 yards. Robinson had 102 yards rushing with a touchdown and 22 yards on four receptions, including the first-quarter touchdown. Conley ran for 74 yards and two scores.

McCae Hillstead completed 17 of 29 passes for 160 yards with two touchdowns for Utah State (3-5, 1-3). He was intercepted twice.

