The leaders of Ukraine and Russia assess their resources as their war heads into winter
By ILLIA NOVIKOV
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he spoke by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden about Washington’s future support for Kyiv. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a military base near the Ukrainian border, as the warring countries laid plans for the winter and next year’s combat operations. Almost 20 months of war have sapped both sides’ military resources. Analysts say the fighting is likely to settle into positional and attritional warfare during the approaching wintry weather, with little change along the 930-mile front line. Zelenskyy said late Thursday he spoke to Biden about “a significant support package” for Ukraine. Putin visited the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District, less than 60 miles from Ukraine’s southeastern border.