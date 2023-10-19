France bestows further honor on former United Nations ambassador and Atlanta mayor Andrew Young

ATLANTA (AP) — The government of France has bestowed a further honor on Atlanta’s Andrew Young. French Ambassador Laurent Bili promoted Young to an officer in France’s Legion of Honor on Thursday in Atlanta. The 91-year-old Young is the former mayor of Atlanta, ambassador to the United Nations under President Jimmy Carter and onetime confidant of Martin Luther King Jr. French President Francois Mitterrand first inducted Young into Legion of Honor during a visit to Atlanta in 1984. France describes the Legion of Honor as its highest honor, bestowed upon citizens of France and other countries who have served France or upheld its ideals.

