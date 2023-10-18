Tropical Storm Norma could become Category 3 hurricane before hitting Mexican resorts at Los Cabos

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Norma could briefly grow into a major hurricane before hitting Mexican resorts at Los Cabos. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm continued to strengthen Wednesday off Mexico’s western Pacific coast. Norma is forecast to reach Los Cabos, made up of the twin resorts of San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, by Monday. On Wednesday, Norma had winds of 65 mph (100 kph), but could strengthen to as much as 115 mph (180 kph) mph by Friday. The center of the storm was located about 615 miles (990 kilometers) south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, and was moving northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

