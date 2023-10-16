Trump scheduled to be questioned in lawsuits from ex-FBI employees who sent negative texts about him
By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is scheduled to be questioned under oath as part of lawsuits from two former FBI employees who provoked the former president’s outrage after sending each other pejorative text messages about him. The deposition is scheduled to take place Tuesday in New York. Peter Strzok, who was a lead agent in the FBI’s investigation into ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign, has alleged in a lawsuit against the Justice Department that he was wrongfully fired for exercising his First Amendment rights when he and a colleague traded anti-Trump text messages in the weeks before he became president.