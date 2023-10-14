Man ruins “Free Gaza” message written in Sand City dunes by local Palestinian women, police investigating

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sand City Police say they are investigating an "altercation" that occurred on the sand dune on the 2200 block of Highway 1 Thursday afternoon.

Three local Palestinian sisters told KION that they wrote "Free Gaza" on top of the sand dune to show a message in support of their people amidst an ongoing conflict with Israel. They are all second-generation Palestinians who live in Monterey County and did not want to be identified due to safety reasons.

That is when an unknown man ran up and confronted them. He is then seen on a now-viral TikTok ruining the message and in another video telling them they are "supporting terrorism." All while the youngest of the three women, a 13-year-old girl, was recording him.

When he noticed the young girl was filming that's when the three women said things got scarier for them.

"He charged at her from behind, with an arm around her neck, and an arm around her waist," said one of the women who did not want to be identified. " And he lifted and he shook her until he could get her phone. Me and my sister were fighting him and fighting him, and we could not make a dent. When he finally got her phone he let go of her. And he grabbed the phone just to throw it, and it hit the bike path."

The man took to social media to self-identify as Max Steiner, who previously ran for California's 1st Congressional District in 2022 but lost, and he says while he did throw the phone, neither party touched one another.

The women denied trashing his bike and said "We have no hate in our hearts for our Jewish brothers and sisters. We condemn the holocaust and reiterate not every critique of the Israeli state is anti-semitism."

KION reached out to Max Steiner for comment or an interview over various Social Media platforms and has yet to hear back.

Sand City Police told KION "We are investigating an altercation stemming from a political disagreement between different parties. The investigation is in progress and are communicating with the family now, confirming statements, and reviewing the evidence, so everything is still in the preliminary stages."

Police did confirm the incident happened on Thursday at around 6:22 p.m. in the same location.