SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Following a three-match road trip, Monterey Bay F.C. (11-14-8, 41 points) returns to Cardinale Stadium for one last match of the regular season.

The Union are hosting Orange County SC (16-11-6, 54 points) on the final day of the USL Championship season with action set to begin at 7 p.m.