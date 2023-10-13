Central Coast law agencies step up security at synagogues amid Hamas Day of Rage

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV): Local synagogues on the Central Coast continue to mourn as the war continues in the Middle East.

Rabbi Paula Marcus, who is a Senior Rabbi at Temple Beth El in Aptos is distraught after hearing about Hamas declaring today a day of rage.

"That was very disturbing, obviously, to have a terrorist group declare a day of rage is disturbing," said Marcus. "I have been contacted by some parents of students who are on different college campuses who are very worried."

For that reason, Marcus said Temple Beth El has taken action to ensure safety.

"We have very good security at Temple Beth El," said. Marcus. "So, in terms of what's happening here at our synagogue, we're very prepared."

And they're not the only ones prepared, the Monterey County Sheriff's office said they're monitoring events across the country and have been in contact with their federal partners. They also said:

"In addition, we have spoken with local synagogues and mosques in our jurisdiction to ensure they are aware of the manner they can report any matters of concern."

Marcus hopes there is more unity and solidarity.

"We have a relationship with the Islamic Center here in Santa Cruz and the Islamic Center in Watsonville. so we're concerned for all people who could be vulnerable."