Sailing vessel that suffered broken mast, killing a passenger, had previous incidents

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Coast Guard records show that a historic sailing vessel on which a passenger was fatally injured by a broken mast was involved in three previous accidents in recent years when the schooner was under different ownership. The Grace Bailey was returning from an excursion Monday with 33 people aboard when its main mast splintered and tumbled onto the deck, killing a doctor and injuring three other passengers. The most serious previous incident happened in 2022 when the Grace Bailey struck another schooner anchored in Rockland Harbor. Both vessels were damaged. The Bailey Grace was under new ownership this season, and underwent an annual inspection in May. The Coast Guard says it was in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

