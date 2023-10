The program would allow community members to operate any type of restaurant out of their private residence. Those permits would also allow dine-in restaurants in those private residences as well.

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Board of Supervisors have adopted a home kitchen food permit program.

Dania Romero is an reporter at KION News Channel 46.

