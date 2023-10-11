Malaysia’s wildlife department defends its use of puppies as live bait to trap black panthers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Animal rights groups have protested the use of puppies as live bait to capture black panthers spotted in a Malaysian village. But the Wildlife Department is defending the method. Officials say using live bait is the standard procedure and the canines were unharmed in the operation. Farmers in a village in Negeri Sembilan state complained to authorities after a panther mauled a dog at a fruit orchard last month. The Wildlife Department eventually caught three panthers, using the puppies’ cries and scent to lure the cats into a trap. Animal rights groups protested the use of live bait, saying it would be more ethical to use raw meat. Panthers are a protected species and rarely bother people, but they face threats of habitat loss and poaching in Malaysia.

