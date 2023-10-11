China loses team eventing place at Paris Olympics because horse found with a ‘controlled medication’

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — China has lost its place in team eventing at next year’s Paris Olympics because the horse of a three-time Olympian was found to have a “controlled medication” in its system. Japan will replace China for the equestrian competition at the Palace of Versailles. The International Equestrian Federation says the Chinese team lost an Olympic qualification place at a competition in Ireland in June. A controlled substance was detected in the horse ridden by Alex Hua Tian. China had finished second to Australia to secure an entry in the 16-nation team eventing lineup at the Olympics. Japan placed third in Ireland and rose to second. Hua Tian was not banned.

