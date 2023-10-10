Chicago area home destroyed, 10 other buildings damaged in apparent natural gas explosion

By TODD FEURER, KRIS HABERMEHL

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A home in northwest suburban Woodstock was destroyed in an apparent natural gas explosion Monday afternoon.

Woodstock Police said, around 12:30 p.m., a city employee reported a natural gas leak near Lincoln Avenue and Tryon Street. Nicor Gas crews were called to the scene, and nearby streets were shut down as a precaution.

Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Chief Brendan Parker said, as a Nicor team was assessing the damage, firefighters evacuated St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Ave., and urged nearby homeowners to shelter in place. The school at the church was closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.

Around 2:40 p.m., a two-story home across the street from the church exploded, and was completely leveled.

“I heard this big boom, and it woke me up, and I was scared. I thought a car hit my house. Like, it was scary,” said neighbor Abigail Scott.

A total of 10 buildings were damaged in the blast, including the church and school. At least one other home also caught fire.

No major injuries were reported, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries, including a firefighter who was standing in the street outside the home at the time of the explosion.

The explosion left a massive debris field around the home, with some pieces of debris on top of a Nicor Gas truck parked outside the home.

Rebecca Bosowski said the explosion destroyed her brother Ben’s home – one that he and his wife had moved into less than a year and half ago.

“Their whole life was in that house, and they have to rebuild, and we’re here to help them, and hopefully people can help them as well,” she said.

Luckily no one was home at that time, but everything they owned ended up buried under rubble. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help rebuild.

Bosowski said her brother and sister-in-law’s two dogs were burned. Both were taken to the vet for treatment. They’re still searching for the family’s cat.

At least 11 people were left homeless as a result of the explosion.

Parker said fire department officials do not have any safety concerns for the neighborhood at this time.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The gas leak was contained by about 3:30 p.m., after Nicor shut off gas to the area.

Parker said the Red Cross was providing assistance to any residents left homeless as a result of damage from the explosion.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.