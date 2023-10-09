UC Santa Cruz students react to war in Israel

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): The destruction that happened in Israel this past weekend has some students at UC Santa Cruz feeling devastated.

"I have family in the IDF right now," said Donna Harel, 4th year student at UCSC. "And I'm praying they're safe and I know they're working so hard, and seeing all the videos has been very traumatic for me."

Harel said all of her family is safe and some are in bomb shelters. And for other people, they stand with the people of Palestine.

"I was in Palestine a month ago," said a protester in San Francisco. "I saw for myself how Palestinian people are being oppressed."

Meanwhile, Jewish community groups are stepping in to help people out, setting up funds to help people with anything they need.

And for Harel, she is not only worried about the war, but also for her safety.

"I really hope there is more unity here in the U.S, and support because I'm scared not just for my family's safety in Israel but my own here in the U.S." said Harel.

Becka Ross, Executive Director, at the Santa Cruz Hillel said they not part of UCSC, but they do associate with the university through the university Interfaith Council. And they have resources for students who are grieving because of the war.

