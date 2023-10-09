Late night pursuit in stolen vehicle leads to arrest

File

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County deputies arrested a man they said stole a Gray 1999 Honda Civic in the area of Hatton Avenue and Llano Avenue.

Monterey County deputies received the report on Sunday, around 10:30 p.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the vehicle and attempted to contact the driver.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Silverio Meneses. The Sheriff’s Office said Meneses did not respond to their commands to exit the car, then leading officers on a high speed pursuit.

The chase ended on Market Street, near Peach Drive in Salinas, after a successful precision immobilization technique or PIT disabled the Honda.

Deputies said Meneses complained of pain in his left shoulder and was checked out by medical personnel on scene.

Meneses is facing multiple charges including failing to stop at red, carrying a concealed dagger, and possession of stolen property to name a few.

No deputies or other people were injured.