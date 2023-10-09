California International Airshow looking to donate about $150,000 dollars to local charities

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - The California International Airshow wrapped up over the weekend pouring thousands of dollars into the city of Salinas and local charities.

This year’s airshow brought big crowds, about 35-thousand people showed up to watch the acrobatic aircraft.

Event organizers saying this year exceeded their expectations.

"It was one of the biggest air shows that we've had in many years," said Harry Wardwell the Executive Director of the California International Airshow.

Sunny skies, two jet teams, and a lot of advertisements played a part.

"We were only one of two communities in the entire united states that was fortunate to host two jet teams. so that brought out big crowds," Hardwell said. "We had great marketing and all our volunteers worked very hard on hosting our performers. And of course, then you have the great weather."

"I think that was a perfect storm for a really, really good event," said Bill Hastie, the Chair of the Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce.

"We're going to be somewhere north of $150,000 for local charities when the show is over. So that's that's a win for the community, a win for the nonprofit organizations that benefit all the volunteers that belong to community organizations that were out here working," said Wardwell.

Some of those charities include Rancho Cielo, The Boys and Girls Club, Salinas Valley Health Foundation and many more.

Bill Hastie the Chair of the Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce says this year brought in a lot of foot traffic to the city.

"$4.8 million in direct and indirect economic benefit. It's just amazing. I think there are a couple of things are to measure the weather and they had to jet it with it was probably the best line of the air shows ever had," said Hastie.

Event organizers say they will have the exact amount of money that will be donated to local charities in about 3 weeks.