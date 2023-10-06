Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to halt civil fraud trial and block ruling disrupting real estate empire

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked a New York appeals court to halt his Manhattan civil fraud trial while they fight a ruling last week that calls for dissolving companies that control some of the former president’s most prized assets, including Trump Tower. Trump’s lawyers said in the filing on Friday that the judge clearly doesn’t comprehend the scope of the chaos his decision has wrought. Meanwhile, the non-jury civil trial entered its fifth day of testimony.

