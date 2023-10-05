More than 70 million rolling candies recalled for choking hazards

Originally Published: 05 OCT 23 18:28 ET By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Two companies have recalled more than 70 million units of rolling candy due to choking hazards, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Candy Dynamics is recalling 70 million “Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy.” A separate company, Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution, recalled 145,800 units of “Cocco Candy Rolling Candy.”

Rolling candies have a small ball that a consumer can roll directly on their tongue for an often sour flavor.

In April 2023, CPSC received a report of a 7-year-old girl in New York who choked and died after the Cocco Candy rolling ball dislodged and became stuck in her throat.

CPSC warned consumers should stop using the Cocco Candy immediately. The affected flavors include Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti and Sour Cola and are in two fluid ounce containers. The candy was sold to stores and online from May 2022 to March 2023 for around $2.50.

The affected barcode numbers are listed on the CPSC website. Customers can call KGR Distribution toll-free at (888) 802-8823 from 9 am to 5 pm ET Monday through Friday, by email at Recall@kgrdistribution.com or online.

Separately, Candy Dynamics is recalling 70 million of two-ounce to three-ounce roller candies in Blue Razz, Strawberry, Sour Apple and Black Cherry flavors. The labels printed on the front include: “TOXIC WASTE” and “SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy” or “MEGA TOXIC WASTE” and “SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy.”

CPSC listed the affected barcodes on its website.

These candies were sold at Walmart, Five Below, Amazon and other sites online from June 2015 to July2023 for between $2 and $4.

Candy Dynamics said to contact the company for a full refund of any product that still has candy in it.

