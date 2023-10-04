Who are the 2023 MacArthur ‘genius grant’ fellows?

The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation has announced its 2023 class of fellows who are often known as recipients of the “genius grant.” The 20 fellows will each receive a grant of $800,000 over five years to spend however they want. Marlies Carruth directs the MacArthur Fellows program. She says fellows are selected for the exceptional work they’ve already done and their ability to do more. She also says their ability to leverage and be enabled by the fellowship itself is a factor. The 2023 fellows include a scientist who studies the airborne transmission of diseases, a master hula dancer and cultural preservationist, and the sitting U.S. poet laureate.

