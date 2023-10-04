Top Wisconsin Senate Republican calls on Assembly to impeach state’s top elections official
By HARM VENHUIZEN
Associated Press/Report for America
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican president of the Wisconsin Senate is calling on the Assembly to vote to impeach the state’s nonpartisan top elections official. Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe is continuing to lead the elections agency while Democrats fight in court against a Senate vote last month to fire her. Senate President Chris Kapenga said her actions could constitute corrupt conduct, an impeachable offense. In a letter on Wednesday, he urged Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to begin the impeachment process. An impeachment vote in the GOP-led Assembly would send the case to a Senate trial, where Republicans recently gained enough votes to convict state officials.