Slain Texas prisoner who was accused of killing 22 older women was stabbed by cellmate, report says

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a Texas prisoner accused of smothering to death 22 older women in their Dallas-area homes so he could steal jewelry and other valuables was stabbed by his cellmate in an attack last month that killed him. A Monday report from the Office of the Inspector General, which is investigating the killing, said that the inmate accused of killing 50-year-old Billy Chemirmir on Sept. 19 at a rural East Texas prison was 39-year-old Wyatt Busby. According to court and prison records, Busby is serving a 50-year prison sentence after being convicted of murder in the fatal stabbing of a man in the Houston area in 2016.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.