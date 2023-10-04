Morgan State shooting erupted during dispute but victims were unintended targets, police say

BALTIMORE (AP) — Five people injured in gunfire that erupted during homecoming week events at Morgan State University late Tuesday were likely not the shooters’ intended targets, according to Baltimore police. Police Commissioner Richard Worley says at least two people opened fire when a dispute between two groups escalated. He said they were targeting one person, who wasn’t injured. The updates Wednesday morning helped quell rumors about whether the attack was racially motivated or a planned school shooting on the historically Black university campus. The shooting unfolded after a coronation ceremony for Mister and Miss Morgan State in the campus auditorium while attendees were walking to a coronation ball.

By LEA SKENE and SARAH BRUMFIELD Associated Press

