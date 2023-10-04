Dead baby whale found along Seacliff shore, investigation on cause of death is on pause

APTOS, Calif. (KION) - A dead grey whale calf was discovered Monday at Seacliff Beach. This is stirring up concerns and curiosity about what officials are planning to do with the whale.

Locals say it's a rare sight to see.

"This is uncommon. I'm not sure why this whale is beached up widespread or anything like that," said Calvin who lives in Aptos.

"Maybe like once every five years or so, something will wash up," said another resident.

People in the area say the whale is an eye and nose sore.

"They're probably going to have to remove it somehow just because there's so many people on guard. you can get some a lot of funky bacteria and things growing and it's going to get very stinky if it washes ashore," said an Aptos resident.

"I think they should remove it and find out why it died," said Nancy Rodd who is visiting from Oakland.

NOAA, researchers, and the Monterey Bay Sanctuary are working to see what to do with the deceased whale.

According to Santa Cruz Public Safety, the whale keeps floating further south. As of Wednesday, the investigation on the whale is on hold.

In a statement, they said, "The next step is for the whale to stabilize out of the surf-line, in a static position, so researchers at the long marine lab can conduct a necropsy and further research."

Once that has been achieved, state parks will work with their partners on the next steps for the carcass.

"I just feel really bad for it. You know, it's just sad that these whales were leaving so many of them," said Rodd.

There is no set time as to when they think the whale will be stabilized. While the whale remains in the water, people are asked to stay back at least 25 feet from the whale.