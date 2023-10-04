Capitol rioter who attacked Reuters cameraman and police officer gets more than 4 years in prison

An Illinois man who attacked a police officer and a Reuters cameraman during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. Shane Jason Woods was the first person charged with assaulting a member of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Prosecutors say Woods took a running start and slammed into the Reuters cameraman. Woods also injured a Capitol police officer. Woods was arrested in June 2021 and pleaded guilty to assault charges in September 2022. A U.S. District Court judge Wednesday sentenced Woods to four years and six months of incarceration. Prosecutors had recommended five years and 11 months.

