One-year-old girl from Hollister identified as one of two drowned children at San Jose day care

SAN JOSE – Two children drowned and one child was rescued after falling into a swimming pool at a residential daycare in South San Jose Monday morning.

Police told our sister station KPIX that they responded to a daycare on the 1000 block of Fleetwood Drive in the Almaden Valley around 9:05 a.m. to perform a welfare check after "several juveniles" fell into the pool.

Officers, along with medical personnel responded to the scene. Three children were taken to local hospitals in a critical status, police said.

Despite life-saving efforts, two of the children were pronounced dead at the hospitals.

Law officials identified the victims on Tuesday as Payton Cobb, of Hollister, and Lillian Hanan, of San Jose. Both children were one year old.

Meanwhile, the status of the third child was later updated to non-life threatening.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Police on the scene after a drowning at a home daycare on Fleetwood Drive in South San Jose on October 2, 2023.CBS

"I've been shook up all day," said Chuey Anima, who lives nearby. "I literally live right across the street so I see them being dropped off every day and picked up. It wrecks my heart."

Police said Monday that per county protocol for all child deaths, a joint investigation will be launched with the department's Homicide Unit and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.