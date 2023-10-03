North Korea vows strong response to Pentagon report that calls it a ‘persistent’ threat
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has slammed the United States over a Pentagon report that labeled it a “persistent” threat because of weapons of mass destruction, saying it will strongly counter what it called U.S. plans for aggression. Last week, the Pentagon released the unclassified version of its “2023 Strategy for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction,” which describes China, Russia, North Korea and Iran as security threats and challenges. North Korea’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that the U.S. has revealed its intention to violate North Korea’s sovereignty and security. The development comes as concerns grow that North Korea is pushing for a banned weapons transfer deal with Russia.