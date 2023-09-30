Gabe Kapler breaks silence after San Francisco Giants firing

SAN FRANCISCO - Gabe Kapler broke his silence Saturday after he was let go as San Francisco Giants' manager.

Posting a photo to Instagram, Kapler wrote that he was looking forward to the next adventure, and wanted to give a statement "a little differently."

"I miss the players, the coaches, all the clubhouse staff, everyone else that I've come to know so well already, and I'm like 15 minutes off my bike in Levi's Plaza," wrote Kapler. "I may not have been expressive enough in how much I care for everyone in this organization."

Kapler was fired Friday, days before the team's disappointing 2023 season comes to a close, the team announced through social media.

"Every day, walking into that clubhouse and watching everyone under that roof get after it in the weight room, music blasting, then fiercely pursue their jobs, was something special that so few get to experience," continued Kapler. "I know I was lucky to be manager of the San Francisco Giants."

The team is 78-81 this year and fell to fourth place in the NL West due to an anemic performance in the second half of the season. The Giants have been eliminated from the playoff hunt.

Kapler's full statement can be found here.