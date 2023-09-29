Steven Tyler ‘fractured his larynx,’ rest of Aerosmith’s 2023 farewell tour dates postponed until next year

Originally Published: 29 SEP 23 18:08 ET Updated: 29 SEP 23 18:50 ET By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Steven Tyler will have to wait a little bit longer to return to performing as he heals from a serious vocal cord injury.

The singer, 75, has “fractured his larynx,” according to a statement posted to the verified Facebook page for his band Aerosmith. As a result, the band has postponed of the rest of the 2023 dates of their “Peace Out” farewell tour until next year.

“To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care,” the statement read.

“He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more.”

The statement included a personal note from Tyler, who wrote, “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

Earlier this month, Tyler and the band announced that he had suffered “vocal cord damage” and “subsequent bleeding” which required him to take a break from singing for thirty days.

While dates from that period had already been rescheduled, now the remainder of their “Peace Out” tour dates over October, November and December will be rescheduled as well.

The 40-date North American tour had been billed as both a celebration of Aerosmith’s 50 years together and a last hurrah.

