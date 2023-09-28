Second Republican presidential debate draws fewer viewers than first, with 9.5 million watching

NEW YORK (AP) — The second Republican presidential debate this week attracted fewer viewers than the first debate in August, with an estimated 9.5 million tuning into Wednesday night’s event. The debate was the second in a row that the front-runner, former President Donald Trump, skipped to have the spotlight follow him instead of his distant rivals. Viewership was down from the 12.8 million who tuned into August’s debate, which marked the first time much of America heard from the other Republicans hoping to take on Trump. Trump’s first presidential debate in August 2015 drew 24 million viewers.

