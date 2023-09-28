Prosecutors demand Amazon information on the purchase of knives in case against Idaho student killings suspect Bryan Kohberger

Originally Published: 28 SEP 23 09:56 ET By Andy Rose, Veronica Miracle and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — Prosecutors in the case of Bryan Kohberger, the man charged in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, demanded customer information from Amazon related to the purchase of knives as part of their investigation, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder in the November 13 killings of 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen; and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, at their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

He is being held in the Latah County Jail without bail and the judge has entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Prosecutors obtained search warrants earlier this year for customer accounts at multiple companies, including Amazon, Apple and PayPal. The name of the customer is redacted from the documents, along with details of what was found.

Information demanded from Amazon in May included “all detailed customer click activity pertaining to knives and accessories.” Investigators received information from Amazon in June, the court documents show. Apple and PayPal also sent information requested in the warrants, according to the documents.

CNN has reached out to Amazon, Apple and PayPal for comment.

Kohberger’s DNA is a “statistical match” for DNA found on the sheath of a knife at the crime scene, according to court documents filed earlier this year, although a weapon has not been found.

The trial was set to start at the beginning of October, but that date was vacated when Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial, and a new date has not yet been set.

Goncalves’ father said he feels that justice is being delayed during the “nerve-wracking” wait for a trial date.

“We’re patient,” Steve Goncalves told CNN’s Jim Sciutto, “but it does make it a little bit more stressful.”

“You’ve got your time in court. Make it happen. The sooner we get this going, the sooner we get to the truth,” Goncalves said in a message directed at the suspected killer during an interview on CNN Max.

Goncalves family attorney Shanon Gray said he expects a trial date to be set once motions are heard next month.

“If you have a date that you can at least look forward to, it’s helpful for all the families involved, knowing that you’re moving towards that day – you’re moving towards that end goal for a possible resolution in the case,” Gray said.

