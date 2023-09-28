Monterey County Sheriff discusses community safety amid Gov. Ron DeSantis visit to Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- With Florida governor Ron DeSantis visiting the Central Coast for a presidential campaign fundraiser, some in the community have expressed safety concerns.

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto tells KION, their department's job is not necessarily to protect one person, but to keep the overall peace in the community.

Given the political nature of governor Ron DeSantis' visit, the Sheriff said people may disagree, but if it's in their jurisdiction their job is to address any disturbances.

"We're there to protect everybody's rights. We're there to protect protesters rights, we're there to protect, you know, whoever's calling us to protect their right and to make sure that it's peaceful on either either end people," Sheriff Nieto said.

In terms of notable incidents, the Sheriff's Office said a few vehicles did drive onto the private property of the event, honking and causing a disturbance. However, when the vehicles were approached they complied and left the property.

The Sheriff's Office also said, aside from those vehicles there were no other notable incidents related to scheduled protest today.