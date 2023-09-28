Skip to Content
Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis in Salinas to fundraise, some community members protesting visit

Published 10:12 AM
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is in Salinas to fundraise for his campaign.

The governor is meeting with several agricultural executives and business leaders. KION reached out to the people who were part of committee that invited DeSantis to the area and are working on a response.

We also reached out to the DeSantis’ press team, but they told us they were unavailable.

KION’s Ana Torrea will have the full story at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Ana Torrea

Weekend Anchor/Reporter for KION News Channel 5/46

