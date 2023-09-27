Taiwan launches the island’s first domestically made submarine for testing
By JOHNSON LAI and HUIZHONG WU
Associated Press
KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s president has launched the island’s first domestically made submarine for testing at a port in Kaohsiung. The submarine, if successful in its tests, will be a major breakthrough for Taiwan in shipbuilding and design. “In the past, a domestic made submarine was considered impossible, but today a submarine designed and built by our countrymen is in front of you,” said President Tsai Ing-wen at the launch ceremony Thursday. Its completion marks an important milestone in Taiwan’s strategy of adopting asymmetric warfare.