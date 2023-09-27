Heinz creates ‘Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch’ condiment for Taylor Swift

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Not even bottled ketchup is immune from the excitement of the possible romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Heinz is releasing a limited edition “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” sauce in celebration of the two, with its origins being extremely online. On Sunday, Swift made an appearance at Kelce’s NFL game, sparking rumors that they’re dating. However, it was what she was eating in his family suite that went viral, which according to a Swift fan account consisted of chicken tenders, ketchup and “seemingly ranch.”

So, the ketchup maker is joining in on the fun with a bottled condiment combining the two sauces. Heinz told CNN that it’s producing and releasing 100 bottles of “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” sauce with a chance to score one soon via its Instagram account. Additional details weren’t released, but Heinz did note that it’s the official condiment supplier of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The sauce isn’t new. Heinz has been selling “Kranch” sauce since 2019 with the company describing it as an “excellent dipping sauce for French fries and chicken nuggets.” The Swift version comes with a custom label though.

Swift’s appearance at the NFL game has been a hit in more ways than one. Sales of Kelce’s jersey “saw a nearly 400% spike in sales” on Monday, Fanatics previously told CNN. Even TV ratings among her fans’ demographics surged, with Variety reporting that Sunday’s game was “highest among female demographics across the ages” of 12 to 17 years old and 18 to 49 years old for the week.

Swift has been a boon to business and the broader economy – beyond just jersey sales and ketchup. The star’s Eras Tour is on pace to rake in $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales, becoming the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. The resulting spending boom – on tickets, food, transportation, hotels and other items – was big enough that the US Federal Reserve made note of it in a recent economic report.

For the record, however, neither Swift or Kelce have publicly confirmed that they’re actually dating. Kelce said on his podcast this week that Swift “looked amazing” and that his friends and family had nothing but amazing things to say about her.

“We script it all ladies and gentleman,” he (maybe) joked. “It was impressive.”

