Damian Lillard traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team trade

MILWAUKEE, Calif. (KION-TV)- NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Damian Lillard is going to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team trade involving the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trailblazers.

Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected Bucks 1st round pick, and unprotected Bucks swap rights in 2028 and 2030 all head to the Blazers.

The Suns acquired Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

Many expected Lillard to end up in Miami and he will now join forces with Giannis Antetokounmpo.