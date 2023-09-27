Skip to Content
News

Damian Lillard traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team trade

By
today at 11:30 AM
Published 11:29 AM

MILWAUKEE, Calif. (KION-TV)- NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Damian Lillard is going to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team trade involving the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trailblazers.

Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected Bucks 1st round pick, and unprotected Bucks swap rights in 2028 and 2030 all head to the Blazers.

The Suns acquired Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

Many expected Lillard to end up in Miami and he will now join forces with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content