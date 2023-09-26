Oklahoma City Council sets vote on $900M arena to keep NBA’s Thunder through 2050

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Council has set a citywide vote for Dec. 12 on a proposed 1% sales tax for six years to help fund a new $900 million downtown arena for the NBA’s Thunder. The council voted 7-2 on Tuesday to send the proposal to a vote of the people. The council also approved a letter of intent with the Thunder owners that would keep the team in the city through at least 2050. Under the deal, the Thunder’s ownership group would contribute $50 million toward the arena’s cost. The deal also calls for $70 million in funding from an existing sales tax approved by voters in 2019.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.