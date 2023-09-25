The annual celebration Oaxaca by the Sea went on for three consecutive days

SEASIDE, Calif., (KMUV-TV): For the third year, the City of Seaside celebrates Oaxaca by the Sea, with a cultural presentation, accompanied by music, folklore, and oaxacan food. Now celebrating as a sister city of Oaxaca de Juárez. This year, inaugurating an art gallery and food exhibition. A celebration that took up to three days to commemorate the partnership.

Since Friday, the unique textile gallery was inaugurated at Seaside City Hall, where the Municipal President of Oaxaca de Juarez, Francisco Martinez Neri, was also welcomed.

"The union of two cities, has always important outcomes, culturally, socially, economically," said President Neri. "It's so that we don't lose that common thread towards their Mexican culture, so the exchanges will be fundamental, to consolidate their roots and heritage."

The gallery exhibited weaving made in Oaxaca, where Evelia Ramirez oversees the work of more than 300 Oaxacan artisans. Art that decorated Seaside City Hall, accompanied by art, paintings, and crafts.

"Weaving in Oaxaca and Tehotitlan del Valle is an identification of culture, history, and commerce, and the fact that it is still being done means that their culture is being preserved," said Ramirez.

Artwork by Edith Chavez, titles "Ofrenda". Valued at $936 dollars.

This exhibition marked the beginning of the now traditional festivities of Seaside, known as Oaxaca by the Sea.

People from different regions visited the lawn at town hall on Saturday, beginning with a parade of regions representing Oaxaca. Regions such as the Istmo, the Cañada, and the Central Valley.

Seaside representatives, hope that this union will also give way to the support of Oaxacan small businesses, and essential workers in the area.

"The merchants want an economic vitality with the businesses, they want to have that union with Oaxaca, to have that entrepreneurial dynamic among the residents," Said Alexis Garcia-Arrazola, councilmen for the City of Seaside. "More than anything to create the opportunity for jobs, events, but also who to see culture."

Finally, on the third day of the celebration, regional businesses showcased Oaxacan cuisine, as well as a mezcal tasting.

Also, as part of the brotherhood, the Seaside Police and Fire Department donated equipment for the firefighters in the city of Oaxaca.