Salinas Valley Health says two people have been admitted to ICU over fentanyl-laced cocaine

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Valley Health says that over the past two days, two people have been admitted to the ICU after being found unresponsive after unknowingly consuming fentanyl.

A spokesperson with SVH told KION that the two people thought they were consuming cocaine, but unbeknownst to them it was laced with fentanyl. Both patients accidentally overdosed and were found unresponsive.

They have been intubated and are in the ICU. One of the patients had to be transferred to Stanford.

SVH physicians fear there is cocaine on the streets laced with fentanyl.

Montage Health said in August 2022, that fentanyl overdose deaths have increased eight-fold since 2018 to 2021 in the county. A majority of deaths reported were under the age of 30.